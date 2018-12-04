Media urged to project positive aspects of Pak-China relations

Islamabad

Stressing on the role of media to further strengthen all-weather friendship between Islamabad and Beijing, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has called upon the media to highlight positive aspects of the relations of Pakistan and China to further promote people to people bonds.

‘Media plays an important role these days and there is a need for the media houses to be more proactive in telling good stories for the benefit of two people,’ he said while addressing as chief guest at an event ‘Cultural Echoes: Pakistan and China through the Prism of Classic Three Kingdoms’ held at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), says a message received here.

He observed that the Chinese television channels CCTV and CGTN were showing their programmes in Pakistan and said there should be a Pakistani TV channel in China to make the relations stronger. A Chinese media team had just returned after making a documentary to highlight different positive aspects of Pakistan which would soon be screened in China, he added.

Ambassador Khalid said that translation of each other classics and important literary work contributed to enhancing better understanding not only between the students, teachers, academia, and intellectuals but also at the common level, adding, ‘We can better appreciate and complement each other.’

Expressing a need to work more on the cultural and educational corridor, he termed over 25,000 Pakistani students studying in China as true ambassadors of friendship between the two countries. ‘They live here to learn about Chinese culture and language and in the process, they assimilate Chinese cultural practices also. They will continue to forge a partnership at people to people level,’ he added. Ambassador Khalid observed that there was a need to focus more on exchange films and television plays and more interaction between the literary and culture personalities between the two countries.

‘We have now good linkage between different universities in China and we need more exchanges of people particularly literary and academics delegations’, he added. On historic relations between the two countries, he pointed out that it was not just a trade interest which had brought the two nations together. The essential element was heart to heart bonds between people of two countries.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp