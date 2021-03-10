Media training workshop held

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MPA Rana Ansar while addressing the participants of ten-day media training workshop said that she has faced a long struggle as a woman legislator as during her tenure she introduced 18 bills in the parliament out of which four bills have been recognized as law.

She further stated that equal distribution of water among women and men should practice to boost the agriculture sector in Sindh.

Speaking at the workshop, senior journalist Uzma Al-Karim, said that Pakistan has been ranked second last in the global gender gap report for the last six years.

She added that reserved seats and quotas for women in the National Assembly gave women the opportunity to step into politics.

The theme of the workshop was “Freedom of Expression and Gender Equality in Women’s Empowerment”. The workshop started on Tuesday, March 9 will continue till March 18.