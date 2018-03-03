Media should support regime

Now it has been one year since the US President Donald Trump came to power. It is no exaggeration that the US is the only nation that matters in every part of the globe. And America has always a role in tackling global problems.

All these facts are only adding to the excitement of America’s every action. Sometime ago, the former American President Barack Obama’s call for change had created much appreciation and excitement not only in the US but also across the world.

Now, the global countries are expecting the US to re-engage with the international community through the proper and reliable rules. To do so, America should show strong and unbiased leadership. In the process, the balanced leadership will definitely help defuse the global tension.

Besides, the countries across the world are always keenly watching the activities in the US. Naturally, America which is often termed the land of milk and honey is a beautiful country surrounded by stunning beaches. The Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean add to the beauty and magnificence of America.

At the same time, nearly all English newspapers in America are unnecessarily critical of the US President. My quick glance at these newspapers online has made me understand this sad fact. The media, for instance electronic and print should support the ruling regime through proper coverage and right aspects.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

