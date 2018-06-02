Media summit to play big role in building up SCO strength: Xi

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) media summit will play a positive role in building up strength for the organization, said Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday.

Xi, who made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the summit, extended his welcome to friends from the media of different countries that came from afar.

The first SCO media summit was held in Beijing Friday. In the current world, where informatization is developing rapidly, the media is playing an increasingly significant role in connecting hearts and minds of people from different countries, Xi said.

He said his proposal last year to hold an SCO media summit was intended to improve the people-to-people exchanges and cooperation of the SCO.

Media, as an important bridge for communication, cooperation and people-to-people connectivity among SCO member states, should make more efforts to promote the Shanghai Spirit, expand practical cooperation and spread friendliness among the peoples, Xi said.

“China resolutely supports the development of the SCO and is willing to join hands with all parties to build a more close-knit community with a shared future for the region and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said. Xi wished the first SCO media summit a complete success.