Media Statement on FDPR Changes made by US Govt

Observer Report

Islamabad

Huawei categorically opposes the amendments made by the US Department of Commerce to its foreign direct product rule

(FDPR) that target Huawei specifically.

The US government added Huawei to the Entity List on May 16, 2019 without justification. Since that time, and despite the fact that a number of key industrial and technological elements were made unavailable to us, we have remained committed to complying with all US government rules and regulations. At the same time, we have fulfilled our contractual obligations to customers and suppliers, and have survived and forged ahead against all odds. Nevertheless, in its relentless pursuit to tighten its stranglehold on our company, the US government has decided to proceed.