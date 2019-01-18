Media should play role in promoting moral values: Asad

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that media should play its due role in promoting moral values and the progress as well as development of the society. He expressed these views while talking to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussian in a meeting at Parliament House on Friday.

Improving the quality of PTV Parliament channel and matters pertaining to other mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. The Speaker said that the role of media in present time was of extreme importance and it is considered as the fourth pillar of the state all over the world. He said that role of media has been increased due to increased use of Social Media which has made this world a Global Village and now any incident, happened anywhere, can be reached with just one click.

He said that media was playing the role of bridge in highlighting public issues and their reaction on the government policies and policies being devised by the government for the welfare of the masses.

He emphasized the need for freedom of media for transparency in institutions and for elimination of corruption. While talking about raising the standard of PTV channel, he said that it was necessary to telecast the proceedings of the House as to make the people aware about the performance of their representatives. He directed to devise mechanism for upgradation and improvement of broadcasting. He stressed upon the need for restoration and improvement in the broadcast of PTV.

Asad Qaiser said that due to its quality broadcasting in past PTV was considered as a family channel. He said that moral values should be adopted in PTV broadcasting and programs related to history and general knowledge should telecast as to make the future generation aware and connected with the past.

He stressed the need for provision of equal opportunity to representatives of all political parties on PTV. He appreciated the role of press gallery to make people aware about the proceedings of the House and expressed commitment for provision of further facilities in press gallery. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain assured the Speaker for up-gradation and improvement in the quality of broadcasting of PTV Parliament channel. He said that steps are being taken for restoration of glory of PTV and improvement in the standard of its broadcasting.

He said that incumbent government believed in the freedom of expression and all possible steps will be taken to ensure it. Managing Director PTV Arshad Khan was also present on the occasion.—APP

