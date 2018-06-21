Media should highlight, support good people: Jameel

Special Correspondent

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Law, Environment and Information Technology Mr. Jameel Yusuf has said that Media should highlight and support good people so that they should be elected to achieve the very purpose of free, fair and impartial conducting elections.

This he said while addressing the “Meet the Editors” Program organized by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) at their secretariat here Wednesday The Caretaker Minister for Information Jameel Yusuf has said that though in short time of span, we had concentrated on sensitive issues but we are working for good governance and full proof system to reshape of the government departments.

On the occasion, he said that I am taking actions against those who has failed to make payment of advertisements to the print media, newspapers and I am also seriously examine the issue of advertisement agencies who are not given the requisite payments of the newspapers. I fully aware that due to harsh posh system the print media is facing hardship but this is my aim that within short period of caretaker government I will resolve the matter on top priority basis.

He further said that all advertisements issued by the Information Department will be displayed on Web site for check and balance and transparency so that the complaint against favoritism against about issuance of advertisement to the dummy newspapers and those newspapers who deprived getting advertisements will b resolved and transparency should be prevailed. Further more.

He said that in my tenure, I will try my level best to facilitate the newspapers and print media problems and also I will pay full attention to the information deptt for their betterment, so that in future they are capable to make effective news so that masses know what progress and development happening across the province of Sindh.

Earlier, Secretary General CPNE Jabbar Khattak, Ikram Sehgal, and others of CPNE highlighted the issues and problems faced by the CPNE members, they thanked the Minister information for his positive steps regarding to solve the advertisement issues.

On the occasion DG Information Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh, Director Press Information Ms Zeenat Jahan and others were also present.