Media should help for mobilization of voters in upcoming election: minister

ISLAMABAD :Caretaker Minister for Social Welfare Punjab Ch. Faisal Mushtaq on Friday said media should play its national responsibility for mobilization of voters for forthcoming election.

It is core responsibility of caretaker government to conduct free and fair elections in the country and all available resources will be used in this regard, Faisal Mushtaq said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

Minister said that all facilities would be provided to media outlets for coverage of upcoming elections in free and candid atmosphere.

The Minister also maintained that the caretaker government has no affiliation with any political party and would ensure elections in peaceful atmosphere.

All preparations for the general elections of 2018 have been completed and people will use their right of opinion in independent environment on next Wednesday, he assured.

