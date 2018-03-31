Media roundtable vision for an emerging Pakistan

Muhammad Arshad

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Friday, organized media roundtable titled “Vision for an Emerging Pakistan” and it was featured over 40 local and foreign conversation leaders to deliberate and propose policy recommendations based on ACCA’s global research and professional insights.

The event was part of the 2nd edition of Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) with six events in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. PLC is a forum for thought leaders to sit together and explore forward thinking policy choices.

These conversations were also webcasted across the globe and had active participation from over 15 countries. The conferences were followed by corporate dinners and new member ceremonies with ACCA members and prize winning students.

ACCA members pledged to collaborate with private and public sectors to drivesocial and economic growth for an Emerging Pakistan. Key focus – average 7% GDP growth over the next 5 years, and bringing Pakistan’s ranking in the top 50 for Global Competitiveness Index and Ease of doing business.

ACCA has helped to define some of the vital elements required for delivering on socio-economic development across Pakistan. One of the key items that havebeen at the heart of the conversation has been the role CPEC will play under China’s Belt and Road initiative (BRI).

ACCA is playing its part by utilizing its worldwide reach with BRI countries, engaging policy makers, academia and business to realign priorities and strategies to take full advantage of the potential that CPEC has to offer.

ACCA has drawn a roadmap with key deliverables essential to continue Pakistan’s progression towards achieving socio-economic prosperity. One of the big ticket items is tax and foreign exchange regulation reforms.

According to the Global Competitiveness Report 2017-18, taxation policy and tax collecting agency’s mindset, preceded by corruption, is the second biggest impediment to ease of doing business and global competitiveness rankings of Pakistan.

In the past, measures have been taken for curbing corruption but the taxation system requires more trust-driven and transparent policy and its collection. Procedural reforms in foreign direct investment coming into Pakistan are necessary for global participation in Pakistan’s economy.

The other main drivers of change that can create an impact include the “Youth of Pakistan”. By nurturing this natural talent leveraging the 4th Industrial Revolution (powered digitally), Pakistan is in a unique position to access the ‘global market’ for consumers, products and services.