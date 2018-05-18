Media role

Role which the media should play for setting proper direction for the nation has been duly highlighted by Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. According to the reports in the newspapers, the Minister reminded the media of its responsibility for setting a proper direction for the nation while addressing a certificate distribution ceremony at PTV Academy in Islamabad the other day.

She said she has made serious efforts for improving the affairs of state-run television channel and appreciated the improved standards at the PTV Academy, an academy plays a very important role in sustaining any institution, the training along with capacity building and skill development are the core features of any organization, PTV Academy over the years has produced and groomed hidden talent in many and made them stars. In the changing media landscape of the country PTV has to change its mindset and approach by keeping in view the challenging environment and PTV should its monopoly positively over terrestrial television to its advantage by improving content. By saying so, the Minister has quite rightly underscored the role which an Academy plays in building a national organization like PTV.

PTV being a state-run organization, which has enjoyed monopoly till the turn of the century when private TV channels stormed the arena, should retain its exclusiveness regarding the government events coverage and not deviate from its charter and avoid aimless coverage of political events and personalities as well as court cases proceedings whether these pertain to ruling and other political parties keeping national interests uppermost over and above always.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

