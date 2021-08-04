Media role vital to promote Pakistan’s narrative: SACM

Amraiz Khan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the government has taken several steps for welfare of the journalist community as freedom of press and freedom of expression are part of PTI’s manifesto.

“Regrettably, the extravagant ‘showbaz’ government did nothing for journalists and the media fraternity was befooled by the previous government to influence public opinion.

The incumbent government has taken solid steps to rehabilitate the journalist community as the media, being the fourth pillar of the State, carries vital importance and sway in the society.”

Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was talking to the media at the inauguration of development works at F-Block of Journalist Housing Society here on Wednesday.

President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, MD Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation Shahid Fareed and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

Talking on the occasion, Dr Firdous emphasized that the betterment of the media industry is a strong commitment to using this sector for the collective wellbeing of society.

The PTI is helping to provide a conducive atmosphere to the media fraternity to help it work according to the spirit of journalism. Indeed, journalists’ strong role in nation-building is indispensable.

The SACM said the government is going to resolve the 15 years old B-block issue and the affectees will hear good news soon.

Along with it, the DG LDA has been approached to start Phase-II and all obstacles between government and journalists will be removed.

The government is committed to providing roofs to journalists by establishing journalists’ colonies in every division.

Media is the eye and ear of the society and the government is building the fourth pillar according to international standards to promote a Pakistan-centric narrative globally.

Dr Firdous said that PM Imran Khan has nominated a common man for the slot of AJK PM. The political change has dawned in AJK as a common man has been chosen to lead the government.

She said that working for others is the real change. The Kashmiris have uprooted N-League and other opposition parties from Kashmir. PM Imran Khan has chosen the best to serve the masses as public service is the essence of democracy, she said.

The SACM said the PML-N is facing internal strife and Kashmiris have preferred to give priority to the national interest as the narrative of PML-N is contrary to the country.

She said that people have broken the chains of slavery and they have also shunned the politics of court and police station.

The workers are the prime asset and they have worked hard to achieve success in AJK elections, she said.

To a question, Dr Firdous said that the power of voters will decide the fate of new provincial chief executives as people will reign supreme.

She said the reason behind Maryam’s isolation is her bitter defeat and party skirmish vis-a-vis chachu Shehbaz that’s why she decided to go into isolation to avoid criticism and attract sympathies. Both Maryam and her uncle are diametrically opposed but power is their collective lust, she added.

The SACM advised the Sharif family to give money trails of their dirty money and face courts for a legal decision.

She said the Sharif family is an accused and perpetrator of different crimes as they are unable to disclose the whereabouts of Rs 25 billion in an account of a scion.

They are trying to be political puritans but the nation understands their dirty game and they will continue to face defeat in every election, concluded the SACM.