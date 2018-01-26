Media has a role in transforming trust deficit into confidence: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage while Co-Chairing a boardroom discussion titled “ Information and Entertainment Systems Stewards Meeting” at Devos on Thursday said that as Pakistan was at the cusp of history to complete uninterrupted democracy for a decade for the first time, the media which enjoyed freedom of expression and access to information, had a role in removing the ambience of mistrust in the country and transform it into an abiding hope and confidence and reinforcing democracy.

She said that democracy was well on its way to entrench itself and there was a permeating view in the country that the existing fault lines in the Pakistani politics would be gradually eliminated with the support of an independent media.

The minister said that ensuring freedom of ex ression and allowing free flow of information was one of the top priorities of the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League (N) and since assuming power in 2013 it has made strenuous efforts in this regard. She said that Pakistan was currently in the process of implementation of CPEC and the role of information in safeguarding the news about it and ensuring regional prosperity could not be overemphasized.

She said, “Pakistan has joined the club of countries who have formally done legislation on free flow of information by adopting Access to Information Bill in the recent past.

The minister said as far as the freedom of expression and free flow of information was concerned Pakistan was faithfully adhering to Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Declaration of Fundamental Principles adopted by UNESCO on November 28, 1978 for the promotion of fundamental human rights including the Freedom of Express designed to establish a New World Information and Communication Order (NWICO) besides other international conventions. — APP