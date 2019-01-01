Media role important in democratic society: Murad

Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that role of independent and vibrant media is very important in a democratic society of today.

He stated this in a felicitation message in which he congratulated Arshad Ansari and other office-bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC) on their success in the annual LPC election.

Murad Raas said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government completly believes in the freedom of press and freedom of expression.

It is sanguine that media is fully independent and playing its role as a vibrant organ of the society, he added.

It is hoped that the new LPC body will perform its duties diligently in protecting the professional interests of the journalists’ community as well as acting as a bridge between the government and the journalists, the Provincial Minister stated.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp