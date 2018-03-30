Media, Police ties to be further strengthened: IGP

Islamabad Police Thursday hosted a day-long pragmatic workshop for capacity building of media and police officials so that they could ensure better handling of situation at crime scenes. Addressing inaugural session of the seminar titled “Police-Media Workshop For Crime Scene,” Inspector of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri said ties between media and police would be strengthened to effectively tackle the anti-social elements. He said police have to follow organizational policies and perform in emergencies besides facing challenges in effective and efficient manner. He said that SOP had been made to deal media by police officials in case of crime scene.The IGP highlighted importance of increased interaction between Police and Media on daily basis in bringing down the crime rate, adding that this workshop was aimed at maintaining close liaison between the two entities and developing understanding each other’s professional responsibilities.

In that context, he said it was imperative to hold such a workshop to share experiences and discuss innovative ideas for crisis management in a more professional way. He expressed confidence that this workshop would help in developing better understanding of professionalism between media and police departments. Temuri said Islamabad police intended to compile guidelines from the outcome of the workshop which would be shared with the police to enhance their organizational proficiency to deal with media and tackle various challenges. The IGP said Islamabad police had transformed into a friendly force with an objective to serve the citizens and resole their issues, creating sense of security among them.

Accordingly, he said, Police-Community liaison committees had been formed to ensure prompt redressal of complaint and disposal of cases, adding that all possible measures were being taken for further promotion of the police interaction with public. Temruri said Islamabad Police was also endeavoring to enhance relations with public by giving them access to judge performance of the force.

He vowed that the Capital Police would be made a professional force as well as role model for other law enforcement agencies, equipping with modern technology. The DIG (Operations) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Baba Khel also delivered lecture on the topic and said such capacity-building programmes would help in maintaining liaison with the public and media.—APP

Related