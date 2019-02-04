Media plays vital role in crimes elimination

Staff Reporter

Badin

Media plays vital role in eliminating the bad evils and other crimes in the society. These views were expressed by SSP Badin, Hassan Sardar Niazi while celebrating the 4th years completion of on-airing of private News Channel 92 here at Badin Press Club on Monday.

Adding Mr. Niazi said that law enforcement agencies and institutions were being guided by media highlights adding that though Badin district is peaceful district of Sindh but we are holding open public gathering in all towns and cities of district amid to provide justice to the public at their door step. He stressed that people to come up with thier complaints and all can easily can lodge thier complaints against culprits specially narcotics dealers around the district.

Share on: WhatsApp