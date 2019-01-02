Media painting exhibition to conclude today

Rawalpindi

A three-day Exhibition of Mixed Media Paintings at the Rawalpindi Arts Council will conclude on Thursday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

Addressing at the occasion,VC FUWU said that art pieces of Shahzad Hamid and Asim Minto had their own importance due to reflections of patriotism showing Pakistan culture and still life. She applauded RAC for displaying their work in art gallery. Naheed Manzoor said that both the artists are most senior in this field and their work is great source for young artists to learn from them.—APP

