Media most important pillar of country: Fazal-ur-Rehman

APNS delegation meets caretaker Chief Minister

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman has said that media is a most important pillar of our country and it has to play a very constructive role in holding free, fair and transparent general elections on July 25.

He was talking to the delegation of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) led by its President Hameed Haroon. The other members of the delegation were Kazi Asad Abid, Sarmad Ali, Ali Hasan, Javed Mehar Shamsi, Younas Mehar, Bilal Farooqui, Kazi Aslam, Rafique Pirzada, Shahab Zuberi, Najamuddin Sheikh, Faisal Zahid Malik, Mumtaz Ali Phulpoto, Mangal Das Arwani, Mukhtar Aqil, Dr Abdul Wasay Shakir, Faisal Shah Jehan, Dr. Tanvir Tahir and Imtiaz Qazi.

The chief minister said that the media has a huge responsibility on its shoulders to support the caretaker set up for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country. “I am sure with our [govt and APNS] joint efforts people would come out in a large number to cast their votes in the election,” he said.

The APNS delegation told the chief minister that the media, particularly the newspapers have always played an effective and constructive role whenever the nation has passed through a difficult phase.

“The national media through different campaigns, news stories, editorials and articles united the nation against the war on terror, targeted operation and also worked for inter-faith and sectarian harmony,” they said.

They added that the media has also worked for continuity of democratic process in the country and has supported political system just to strengthen the democracy. They assured the chief minister that the media would play it due role to educate the people so that they come out in a large number on the polling day to cast their vote. They hoped the turn out would increase in 2018 election substantially.

The APNS delegation also told the chief minister that their dues were outstanding against the provincial government.