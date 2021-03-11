Media matters conducts women’s day webinar

Media Matters Pvt. Ltd., an affiliate of Grayling and one of the leading PR agencies in Pakistan, celebrated International Women’s Day with a webinar attended by a host of prominent female figures from the country’s corporate sector.

The session was moderated by Najma Pirzada – Managing Editor at Global Village Space.

The speakers included Farah Yasmine Shakir – Director Organizational Development, Telenor Pakistan, Kulsum Rashid – Head of Finance, Hutchison Ports, Umber Tanya Ansari – GM – Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Engro Corporation, Subul Naqvi – Head of Corporate Communications, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa and Farah Sayeed – Chief Marketing Officer, TPL Corp. The webinar shed light on the rapidly diversifying role that women play today.—PR