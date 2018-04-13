Media Matters announces affiliation with Grayling

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Media Matters, one of Pakistan’s leading public relations firms, has announced its affiliation with Grayling, a world-leading communications solutions provider. The partnership will enhance Media Matters’ international reach while allowing the company to leverage Grayling’s international resources and expertise.

Grayling is a global agency, focused on creating advantage for its clients through integrated communication programs. The company employs around 700 staff across the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Grayling is a wholly owned subsidiary of Huntsworth PLC, a healthcare and communications group listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Media Matters has about a decade of experience in handling challenging communications needs of some blue-chip companies from the Pakistani automobile, energy, telecom, banking, fintech, FMCG, education, and nonprofit sectors. Some of the core strengths of Media Matters include media management and advocacy, crisis communication, strategic counseling and stakeholder management. Media Matters is also the pioneer of live in-house news monitoring in the Pakistani PR industry and excels in Digital PR. “We are happy and excited on becoming a part of Grayling’s powerful global network,” said Aleem Durrani, CEO, Media Matters.