Media losing neutrality at fast pace: Speakers

Karachi

Speakers at a seminar on “ Importance of Media in Promoting Inter Provincial Harmony” have shown their agreement on a point that media in our country is losing neutrality at very fast pace and if this trend continued four to five years it will lose its credibility that would be devastating for society.

Speakers have called upon stakeholders to notice this alarming trend and take immediate steps to discourage non professionalism and anti journalism trends to save this nation building institution, said a statement on Friday.

The seminar was organized by Interprovincial Coordination Department government of Sindh here at local hotel.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Inter-Provincial Coordination Department Nawab Taimor Talpur was the chief guest of the seminar.

Addressing the seminar senior journalists and former President Karachi Press Club Imtiaz Khan Farhan said that executive, judiciary and armed forces have been mentioned as three pillars of state in constitution of Pakistan.

He was of opinion that media and journalism are two different subjects and added that journalists are performing their responsibilities.

Prof. Azadi Burfat said that cultural diversity is beauty of Pakistan. It is the responsibility of media to give equal importance to issues and problems of every city and part of country and added that main stream media only focus on Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for ratings, she added.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Inter Provincial Coordination Nawab Taimor Talpur announced to organize a dialogue of media persons soon for promoting harmony amongst the federating units and added guests from Punjab, KPK, Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir would be invited.

Secretary IPC Shariq Ahmed, civil society activist Fozia Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

Senior journalists, civil society representatives and officials of inter provincial coordination department attended the seminar. At the end, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Nawab Taimur Talpur gave away shields to speakers and organizers of the seminar.—APP