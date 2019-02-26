Media influence on children

In the past children used to be preoccupied mostly with outdoor activities like playing games in grounds and parks or reading books or playing board games with their friends. Since the advent of technology oriented media, life of children worldwide has been heavily influenced often in a negative manner.

Television may be first of many inventions that takes up a significant amount of time in a child’s day. From an early age, children’s are familiar to cartoons and animated films, thereby making television an essential part of one’s daily life. Television has many vices and often shows programmes not suitable for young viewers that show violence, age inappropriate or restricted contents. Viewing such material leaves a negative impact on young children and many have been inspired by violent scenes in films to carry out criminal offences.

Similarly, another aspect of television that heavily influences children is advertisement. Children are very vulnerable and often targeted to be exploited by commercial advertisement. The usually end up convincing their parents to buy them the desired product resulting in unnecessary expenditure. On the other hand, if they are refused, they may end up feeling deprived and unloved. Television, magazine and newspaper have also changed the concept of beauty by showing underweight Female fashion models with seemingly flawless skin male models generally shows muscular and often engaging in questionable behaviour such as smoking and rash driving. Hence, this result in a deluded body image for young individuals who resort to harsh measures to achieve their ideal look. Such measures may include skipping meals or inducing vomiting after eating for those who want to lose weight.

While there are disadvantages of media, there are also merits that cannot be overlooked. In some parts of world, television is a means of spreading knowledge through educational programmes such as Sesame Street. Without television, newspaper and magazine it would be quite difficult to keep up with news and current affairs. Similarly advertisement helps to make individuals aware of different products that are available in market.

However, it would be rational for parents and guardians to have leverage over that programme their children are viewing on television or what are they reading in newspapers and magazines.

SYED ABDULLAH HASNAIN

Hyderabad

