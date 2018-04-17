Media imperatives in varsities of Pakistan for environmental awareness

Dr Luqman Riaz

DO UNIVERSITIES in Pakistan are producing graduates who are capable of performing function as effective environmental communicators? Our deteriorating urban ecosystems, impending pollution in cities and rural areas, rising contamination of water resources and poor public health situation reflects the theoretical performance of educational institution in Pakistan. Environmental graduates seem to be less competent in communicating the goals such as concerns of pollution in their neighbourhoods and create awareness among public to achieve environmental goals they have learned in universities. Environment is as important for our survival as healthy food and clean water. Human survival on planet earth is based on health of its environment that means sustainable use of natural resources, protection and preservation of flora and fauna and proper functioning of nutrient cycles. But, human activities have caused disruption of environmental functioning to an extent where it has put a big question mark on survival of human race on environment. Industrialization, unplanned urbanization, deforestation, desertification, over population, and unsustainable use of natural resources are all caused by human activities. To make situation better, serious actions are being taken by governments, NGOs and several other internationally working agencies. However, the ability of environmental graduates in Pakistan to comprehend pollution problems and to mimic the class-room knowledge in real world situation is ineffective as they hardly rely on strength of media and communication to target public for environmental improvement. There are many laws that are made for human welfare that must be known and followed by all. Hence, environmental awareness is crucial to educate people about environment, to keep them up to date about catastrophic impacts of human activities and sharing knowledge about sustainable development.

As the severity of issue is increasing, there is an urgent need to save environment, improve it qualitatively and to preserve it for future generations. The growing concern about environment, around the globe is evident from conferences organized by United Nation and World Health Organization, reports on major issues, campaigns, and various organizations in action to protect environment and create awareness about potential hazards caused byvarious products and activities. Oscar acceptance speech by Leonardo DiCaprio about environmentalism and climate change shows how this issue is of concern to all of us and it should be as we are dependent on environment for our survival.

To spread awareness about protection of environment and preservation of natural resources, media can play a vital role. Media helps in creating environmental awareness across the globe to a vast and diverse number of audience. Media has been pivotal in creating awareness in the past about issues like pollution, over population, industrialization to global climate change. Media is an important factor in spreading environmental awareness as it is accessible by a large number of people. Communication during disasters help in saving lives through updates on situation, prevailing conditions, effects and proposed solutions. Environmental awareness programs play a dynamic role in creating interest about environment among people. The college teachers and professors in universities hardly ever realized the epistemological underpinning of media in raising public senstivtiy towards environmental challenges. For this purpose various types of media such as Electronic media, Print media and the most powerful in this century is social media can be used effectively. People across the globe have now, access to any or all forms of media.With the increase in population, environmental problems are escalating, contribution of media in general and social media, can’t be ignored.

Electronic media attracts attention of children, women and old age people equally as most of them love to watch T.V., Radio or documentaries in their spare time. If there are programs based on knowledge of environment, documentaries on major environmental issues or debates on causes, effects and solution on these sources of electronic media, people from different ages will be able to get knowledge about environment. Electronic media can identify sources of environmental pollution and can come up with solutions to stop those activities depending upon the extent to which human mind can be mobilized about a certain issue. Power of media can reduce the stress on environment by creating awareness among people about use of hazardous products like plastic bags, recycling and reusing old products in efficient ways. Children get attracted to small creative science projects that they can do at home and have fun. Media can help by sharing ideas to conserve environment through different programs that attract children as well as save the environment. For instance, children can be taught through a television program on how they can turn old water bottles into different useable products which will protect environment from excessive plastic waste.

People that love reading can be attracted towards environment through print media that includes articles in newspaper, reports on environmental issues and large numbers of research papers to promote environmental awareness. Environmental policies made and published through print media promote environmental education in two ways: public gets the access to information, concern of people can be observed and pressure on decision makers to solve any specific issue.Both these media sources have potential of being effective source of environmental awareness but are limited in content they share, time and number of audience. Most powerful media now-a-days is social media that is accessible to a huge number of people without any boundaries or limits. Social media is an online tool where any one, from anywhere and at any time can share information to a vast population without any limit.

Environmental protection, conservation and preservation can be accelerated by media research and media planning. Positive attitude of public accelerates the process, increase the effectivity and efficiency of procedures adopted. Public response and feedback is important to know what interest the people most and how they be attracted towards a specific problem. This feedback then can be used to bring changes to radio and T.V. programs, documentaries and social media campaigns about education on environment.

—The writer is professor at Department of Environmental Sciences, Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi. He can be reached at [email protected]