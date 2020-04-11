Media houses get tax exemption, clearance of pending dues

Provincial Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan holding a press conference on Friday announced tax exemptions for media houses in Punjab.

Punjab government has decided to give tax exemptions to media houses and clear their pending dues so that they don’t have to face financial losses due to the ongoing virus that has brought the country to a halt, provincial minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said.

He expressed hope that the impact of the tax exemption and payment of dues would also reach media workers. Giving details, the Minister for Information has said that the government is going to bring a special assistance package for journalists.

Any journalist that gets infected with the virus will receive Rs100,000 and in case he passes away, his family will receive Rs 1 million; his widow will be given a Rs 10,000 monthly allowance as well.

He also said that newspaper sellers association will receive safety equipment from tomorrow and 10 journalists will be awarded excellence awards for their work.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that the coming 22 days are going to be critical in Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus and the labour class is the most vulnerable in this situation.

He reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message of prevention by precaution as the only way through this pandemic.

The Minister said that the number of cases in the country is increasing quickly but the government and all its departments are taking every step they can to slow the spread of the virus. He urged the public to self isolate in their homes unless absolutely essential.

He criticized the opposition for not standing with the government during this tough time instead of playing politics.

He said that the public has no trust in the opposition parties which is why no has donated even a single penny in Shehbaz Sharif’s fund, but people have responded very positively to Imran Khan’s plea.