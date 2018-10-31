Media forum on Belt and Road opens in Boao

Gauhar Zahid Malik

Boao (Hainan Province)

The 2018 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt & Road, co-hosted by the People’s Daily, the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee and the local government kicked off here on Tuesday in coastal city of the southern China’s island province Hainan.

Themed as “Contribution by All—Benefits for All,” the forum calls for a stronger media role in understanding and promoting the Belt and Road Initiative.

In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Ji Bingxuan said the initiative complied with the current international situation and the common wish for better development.

“It is China’s contribution to promote international cooperation, global governance and prosperity and the community with shared future for mankind,” said Ji.

He called for a solid role for media in making the public more aware of the peaceful development, openness and innovation embodied in the initiative.

He said the initiative of jointly building the Belt and Road has now become a “China plan” for the country to participate in global opening up and cooperation, improve the global economic governance system, promote global common development and prosperity and build a community of shared future for mankind. Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC, Jiang Jianguo in his remarks said the international cooperation inspired by the Belt and Road Initiative is led by China and its benefits are shared by the world, and it also brings opportunities for media to find good stories and potential partners.

Speaking on the occasion, President of People’s Daily, Li Baoshan welcomed the 256 delegates from over 90 countries and hoped they would learn more about President Xi’s vision of Belt & Road Initiative and enjoy their stay in the coastal city.

He refuted the doubts and misconceptions about the initiative saying its projects are all about economic development and built on the consensus of openness and cooperation. Participants respect the international norms and rules as they pursue win-win cooperation, said Li, adding that media could enhance their cooperation and bring people’s hearts and minds closer. Hainan’s CPC’s committee secretary Liu Cigui also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the delegates.

Share on: WhatsApp