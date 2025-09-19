Media Cooperation Forum on BRI 2025 kicks off in China’s Kunming

Pakistan Observer Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Faisal Zahid Malik stresses upon CPEC significance, strong relations between Pakistan and China in his keynote address

The 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, Jointly hosted by People’s Daily, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Provincial Committee, was held in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Thursday.

Pakistan Observer Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik also graced the forum besides more than 200 global representatives from 87 countries, international and regional organizations, and 165 media outlets and institutions.

The forum was themed “Shared Media Responsibility for Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations.”

It comprised an opening ceremony, a main forum, several sub-forums, an award ceremony for the second Silk Road Global News Awards, and the various Media Cooperation Forum.

Attendees at the forum noted that since President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013, it has achieved fruitful results and grown into a popular international public good and a platform for global cooperation.

Delivering a keynote address at the forum, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and tourism linkages between Pakistan and China.

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik highlighted the historic Silk Road ties, the role of media in strengthening bilateral relations and the significance of CPEC in fostering cultural exchange, calling the Pakistan-China friendship a model partnership built on shared history and future aspirations.

“I am grateful to the People’s Daily management, CBC Yunnan Provincial Committee, and the Governor of Yunnan province for organizing this beautiful and important event aimed at tourism cooperation between Pakistan and China, and exploring its future potential,” said the Pakistan Observer chairman.

He said that Pakistan Observer, one of the premier English newspapers of Pakistan, consistently promoted multidimensional ties between the two countries. “Our newspaper from its inception has been quite vocal in projecting and furthering the cause of Pakistan-China relations. This is because our founding Editor-in-Chief, the late Mr. Zahid Malik, believed that the destinies of Pakistan and China are closely linked because of their unique locations and the constant threats to peace and security in the region,” he added.

Highlighting centuries-old cultural exchanges, Malik pointed out that the Silk Road connected the two nations and evolved into the Karakoram Highway, which he described as “one of the wonders of the world and now a part of contemporary CPEC.” He said cultural and tourism cooperation remains an integral part of CPEC, which aligns with President Xi Jinping’s vision of “global peace, progress, and prosperity.”

Malik praised initiatives such as joint cultural festivals, art exhibitions, academic collaborations, and the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad. He also lauded China’s support for scholarships to Pakistani students, joint film productions, and tourism-related development projects, noting that “Pakistan has some of the most famous Buddhist sites, such as those in Taxila, which offer immense opportunities for promoting further ties.”

Addressing the future prospects, Malik stressed the role of media and people-to-people contacts in strengthening the partnership.

“Differences in language, values, and traditions can be bridged by expanding initiatives. Media cooperation and exchange of media delegations play an important role in enhancing mutual understanding,” he remarked.

He also appreciated Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar’s recent proposal for stronger cultural ties, calling it a “practical idea” to further cement Pakistan-China relations.

Meanwhile, the attendees at the forum noted that media outlets around the world should strengthen cooperation, act as practitioners and promoters of the Silk Road spirit, and uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness among civilizations.

They said that the media should serve as recorders and storytellers of development achievements, continue to report on the practices of Belt and Road cooperation, and help build broad momentum for win-win cooperation.

Speakers said that the media should engage in and help advance mutual learning among civilizations, use quality works to build understanding, bridge divides, and bring people closer together, strengthening the foundation for a community with a shared future for humanity, they expressed.

Following the forum, Chinese and international media representatives will carry out joint reporting activities in Yunnan and other provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities across the country.

Since its inception in 2014, the Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road has been held nine times. It has attracted more than 1,000 representatives from global media outlets and international and regional organizations in over 100 countries and regions, building a broad consensus and momentum for advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.