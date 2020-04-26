Media committee for IHK journalists set up

Staff Reporter

The Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) has established a media coordination committee for journalists and activists of Indian held Kashmir (IHK), says a press release.

The Committee will work to share the activities of journalists there and to start awareness campaign against unlawful cases and detentions and will recommend suggestions to pursue with worldwide organisati-

ons.

The media coordination committee including Javed Akram Malik (Chairman), Imtiza Ahmed Butt, Arif Bahar, Mrs Shamim Ashraf, Harmeet Singh, Sophia Siddiqui, Irfan Khan Saduzai, Rana Shama Nazir, Faizan Warraich, Naveed Rehman, Niaz A Shakir, Sardar Nauman Tariq and Tariq Wardak.