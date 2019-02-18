Media called for maintaining identity of Urdu language

Media can play a constructive role for maintaining the identity of Urdu language and promote Urdu literature among the young minds through quality content as well as supporting writers and scholars.

At basic level, it is the responsibility of parents and teachers to guide their students about the value of understanding the national language and create their interest in Urdu literature as if they can encourage them to speak English then they can also guide them towards Urdu but the media can also engage the young minds in literary activities,” said Mumtaz Ahmed Sheikh, eminent writer and poet while talking to APP.

Besides promoting and highlighting the works of poets and writers, media houses should set up coaching academies to train their reporters and other staff for proper delivery of speech in Urdu language that can serve the viewers to get education and inspiration from the quality content of the literature.

“Today some of the media persons cannot speak proper Urdu as they have less exposure to the choice of words and speaking power and it is the responsibility of media houses to improve their speaking skills and make the viewers rid from inferiority complex of not speaking Urdu in proper way,” he added. Mumtaz Sheikh who also owns a quarterly literary magazine “Lowh”, was serving Urdu literature through publishing the works of old and new writers, poets and critics.

He said his gigantic venture Lowh is a gift for today’s students of Urdu literature. Working on his lifelong dream to serve literary circles with quality Urdu literature, Mumtaz Sheikh’s Lowh speaks all about his efforts and passion for preserving the literature. “Lowh is such an effort that will keep on serving as a reference book for centuries and generations,” he said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp