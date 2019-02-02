Media asked to play active role in green endeavours

Senate Sub-committee on Climate Change devised terms of reference (ToRs) for the committee’s work plan to gear up for the federal capital’s environment conservation amid journalists suggestions and active participation to play role in the green endeavours.

The convener of the Sub-committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed chaired the meeting with Senator Keshoo Bai as member whereas Senator Sitara Ayaz, Environmental Activists and experts Saima Umar and Dr Dushka Saiyid as special invitees and members of journalist fraternity presented their suggestion to the committee to devise a comprehensive and inclusive plant to take up the green issues.

The Convener said the committee had been given the mandate of 60 days whereas it would be focused to counter the alarming issues other than water pollution to garbage disposal, cleanliness of drains and hospital waste management.

Senator Sitara Ayaz (Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change) observed that a parliamentary caucus on climate change was also working to address ecological issues across the country.

“It has already declared Nathia Gali plastic free whereas a few private companies were invited to collect and dispose the garbage of the federal capital,” she added.

Senator Keshoo Bai suggested that an awareness campaign should be launched to take all concerned departments and community on board for creating a vibrant understanding of environmental issues and their role in mitigation measures.—APP

