Meddling in each other’s domain makes institutions weak: Bilawal

Hyderabad

Institutions become weak by meddling in the affairs of each other, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday.

While talking to journalists in Hyderabad, Bilawal spoke about the recent tiff between the executive and judiciary, saying the latter should do its work and leave the politicians to do their job.

If politicians are failing at their work then the public has the authority to vote them out, he added.

Bilawal criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying the party has weakened institutions. But judicial activism should be decreased, he said.

Moreover, the PPP chairperson also said that space for politics of ideology was diminishing.

About Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement regarding the Senate chairperson, Bilawal said the premier should take back his words.

The premier, in a direct reference to Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani had said: “The Senate chairman also serves as the acting president and it is a disgrace to the country that a man who bought votes became the leader of the upper house. Can there be any respect for the country after that?”—INP