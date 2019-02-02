Mechanism of computerized arms licencing to be made easier: CM KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Friday instructed Home and Tribal Affairs department to make the mechanism of issuance of computerized arms license, easier and simple.

The Chief Minister also directed to make functional the computerized arms licensing in districts of Kohistan, Torghar, Batagram, Tank as well as across all newly merged tribal districts of the province.

Presiding over a meeting on digitalization of arms licensing at Chief Minister Secretariat, Mahmood Khan also directed the concern authorities to upgrade the old and manually made arms licenses issued earlier. Special Assistant on Information Technology Kamran Bangash along with Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs and other administrative officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the need and importance of digitisation of arms licensing. The meeting was told that digitisation of arms license was started in 2012 and completed in March 2018. The meeting was also told that Secretary KP has an edge of being running all this mechanism independently unlike other provinces and so far more than two hundred thousand of computerized licenses have been issued under this initiative.

The Chief Minister appreciated the department for its initiative and directed to make it faster and quicker for general public. He was also told that computerized arms license got many security and information features, being helpful and supportive for law enforcement agencies.

Share on: WhatsApp