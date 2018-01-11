Mechanical sweeping, garbage lifting starts in city: Murad

Our Special Correspondent

The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the mechanical sweeping and washing of roads and lifting of garbage in different parts of the city have been started successfully.

He was talking to the media after the groundbreaking ceremony of first VICS Center at SITE area here on Wednesday.

He urged the media to appreciate it and take up the issues of cleanliness where still exists. The sweeping and cleanliness work of DMC West has been given to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and very soon mechanical sweeping and lifting of garbage would be started there, he added.

Replying to a query, Murad said that he has released the KMC budget and have given them extra funds where they are required. “We have strengthened it [the KMC] financially and I am sure they would also improve their performance,” he said.

He deplored that last Sunday he had visited the city and saw the shopkeeper had thrown out their trash on the road instead of putting it into the dustbin the Solid Waste Management Board has placed there.

Replying to a question regarding street crimes, Murad said that he has already focused on curbing street crime in the city. The city of Karachi after experiencing terrorism, target killing and ‘Bhata Khori’ has turned peaceful to such an extent that no terrorist incident took place in the city during 2017. “Now, we are making this city more peaceful by launching a targeted operation against the street criminals,” he said.

He said that he has held a number of meetings on street crime and now things are improving. “Karachi is a megalopolis city and some incidents of street crime is not a big issue in terms of its population,” he said, adding, he was not justifying it but putting it on the record that the countries with a big size of the population always face such situations.

In the past, he said, there used to be shutter down strikes. Passenger buses were set on fire, roads were blocked but now such things have become history. This is the success of people of Karachi who rejected them and supported the government to eliminate the outlaws. “Our law enforcement agencies have bravely crushed them,” he said