Meat exports hit by stuck-up payments

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday said meat exports from Pakistan are going down for some years due to multiple reasons which should be noticed. Meat exports grew by 27 percent from 2003 to 2015 after which it fell because of many reasons including non-payment by importers leaving many Pakistani exporters bankrupt, it said. Due to failed financial obligations, especially by the importers of Gulf states, Pakistani exports reduced as it exported meat worth 113.9 million dollars in the first seven months which was seven percent less than meat exports of the earlier year, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW. He said that meat exporters have tried different forums of businessmen, sought the help of the concerned government officials and tried Pakistani embassies in the Gulf countries to get their money but to no avail which has discouraged them. Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that Indian exporters are also selling their meat as Pakistani meat eating up our share but the concerned authorities have turned a blind eye to it. He noted that presence of black sheep is also an issue hampering exports as some of the exporters violate the agreements and mix substandard meat in the consignments to maximise their profit which brings a bad name to the country.