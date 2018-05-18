‘Meat, Dairy Teams’ to check shops

Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday said that special ‘Meat and Dairy Teams’ will conduct raids during the month of Ramazan. PFA sources told APP that on the directions of Director General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the number of teams had been raised from two to three, who would work in three shifts, during Sehar and Iftar.

These teams will conduct raids on meat and dairy spots on daily basis, the sources added. The teams have been formed to maintain the quality and hygienic working environment at the meat and dairy shops and working units.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Peshawar that administration Peshawar has evolved a comprehensive strategy for controlling the prices of essential items and artificial price-hike during the month of Ramadan. For the enforcement of the officially fixed prices, the district administration besides, the routine measures has also established public facilitation points where along with administration, the officials of the Food Department and Halal Food Authority will also remained present.—APP