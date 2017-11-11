Measures being taken to enhance exports: Younas Dhaga

Islamabad

Federal Secretary for Commerce Muhammad Younas Dhaga Friday said measures were being taken by the government to enhance country’s exports and to rationalize imports.

There had been average growth of 11 percent in country’s exports from July to September this year and it would increase further in the future, he said talking to PTV. He said more improvement has been made in prime minister’s package announced for the exporters to get better results.

Pakistan’s economy was moving in right direction as economic indicators were also positive due to measures of the present government, He said Pakistan has got status of ‘emerging Pakistan’ which was a significant achievement.

He said the government would also appoint brand ambassadors for presenting good image of Pakistan abroad.

Younas Dhaga said that there was increase in country’s imports because Pakistan was making progress and development and a developing country always needed to import machinery, raw material and fuels.

He said no additional tax was imposed on daily usage edibles to avoid burden on common man. He said domestic growth had increased due to smooth supply of energy in the country. To a question, he said that negotiations were underway with many countries for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) including, China, Thailand and Turkey.—APP