Measures being taken to provide relief to common man: Buzdar MPAs from Multan meet Chief Minister

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is taking all possible measures to provide relief to common man and no efforts will spared in this connection.

He expressed these views while talking to Members Punjab Assembly who called on him in Lahore on Thursday.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that undue increase in the prices of essential items will not be tolerated and the administration should initiate action against the elements responsible for creating artificial price-hike.

He said that a Campus of King Edward Medical University will be set up in Muridke. Usman Buzdar also announced to restore 257 non-functional water supply schemes in Lahore division and other parts of the province and informed that funds have already been allocated for that purpose.

Meanwhile, members of the Punjab Assembly from Multan division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab Assembly committee room on Thursday. The Chief Minister issued immediate instructions for the solution of constituency-related problems of the MPAs and development schemes. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that implementation on the proposals of assembly members will be ensured as we all have to come up to the expectations of the people.

I consider your respect as mine and genuine demands will be fulfilled on a priority basis, he said. He said that funds have been allocated for the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat and the identification of place will be made with consensus. He regretted that funds meant for the development of southern Punjab were transferred to other projects and the people of southern Punjab districts continued to languish in the quagmire of poverty and deprivation because former rulers deceived them in the name of development.

The Chief Minister said that the PTI government has allocated 35 percent funds for the development of southern Punjab and its right of development will be returned back by the incumbent government. He said that the sports complex will be set up in every tehsil adding that Nishtar-II hospital project has been started in Multan which will be completed at the earliest.

Similarly, the pace of work on engineering university project will be expedited. The Chief Minister directed the commissioner to solve the traffic congestion problem in Multan and added that a comprehensive plan be devised for expanding Bosan road and Khanewal road. On the demand of the assembly members, the Chief Minister directed to investigate irregularities in sports centers which were constructed during the previous tenure and asked the CMIT to submit its report in this regard. He said that a new bridge will also be constructed at Chenab River to reduce the distance to 30 kilometers.

He said that sewerage and water supply systems will be improved in Multan city and directed that secretary housing and commissioner Multan should adopt necessary measures after a field visit. He said that trauma center will be set up in Mian Channu along with the restoration of centuries-old heritage of the walled city of Multan.

The PTI government has extended the scope of Lahore Walled City Authority to the Punjab province and restoration of old Multan city will be done through this authority. He said that construction of flyover and underpass at railways crossing near Multan timber market will be reviewed along with the provision of machinery and other resources for improving the cleanliness system in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran districts. He said that a new 35 billion rupees project has been devised for improving the civic amenities in different cities including Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran through the support of the World Bank.

The Chief Minister took notice of complaints about the shortage of antivenin and rabies vaccines in some of the hospitals and directed that the shortage of such vaccines should be immediately plugged.

He also directed to check the medical equipment in hospitals, BHUs and RHCs and added that assembly members, commissioners, and DCs should submit their reports after visiting different institutions so that the medical equipment could be kept functional.