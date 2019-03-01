Measures being taken for protection of womenfolk

Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi Friday said that tangible measures were being taken for the promotion and protection of women rights by accommodating them in the fields of healthcare, education, economy, rehabilitation and self-reliance.

He said this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU),Rawalpindi in a ceremony of PBM.

The MoU was aimed at enabling deserving students to continue their education.

Vice Chancellor FJWU Professor Dr. Samina Amin also joined the event,a press release said.

MD PBM noted that country’s prosperity and uplift is directly related to women’s participation in different spheres of life and PBM was leading the destitute women of the country towards self-sufficiency to live an honorable life in the society. Vice Chancellor FJWU applauded PBM’s role for supporting the deserving students of the University so that they may complete their education.—APP

