Measles virus kills four more children

Our Correspondent

Khairpur

Four more children were died due to measles virus in Ubaro and Faiz Gunj on Thursday.

According to detail, measles virus has been spreading in low lying areas of Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze districts and several children were died in above district due to measles while hundreds people are suffering from that virus.

Three children Muhammad Yamin Malik, Ahsan Ahmed malik and Ghulam Yamin Malik died in village R.B Malik near Ubaro while Bebi Suriya was died in village Rasool Bux Abupoto on Thursday.

The villagers appealed the authorities to send a team of doctors in affected area and save the life of their children.

Meanwhile, a mother died and her son hurt in road mishap near Hingorja on Thursday.