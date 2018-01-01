Measles in Balochistan

Measles, which is a viral disease typically occurs in childhood and is an infectious disease. There are many reasons because of which a normal kid can be affected and also some common symptoms by which it can be recognised.

It is caused; when a child’s vaccination course is not provided completely, equally important is the fact that when parents don’t get inoculate their kids and thus play a careless role in this regard. This liability goes to both, parents and health-care. If the healthcare workers don’t do any thing to deter and control such diseases, then it is crystal clear that such diseases will kill more innocent lives. I hope the DHO of district Washuk will take steps to improve the situation.

MUHEEM JAN QADIR

Turbat, Balochistan

