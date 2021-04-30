‘Meals are for sharing not littering’, British HC calls out Capital’s residents

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner Friday urged residents of the Federal Capital to keep Islamabad—the beautiful clean by avoiding littering at open and green places.

“Meals are for sharing not littering. Two bags of rubbish collected on Margallas during Friday’s morning walk – please help keep beautiful Islamabad clean,” he tweeted along with the picture of two plastic bags stuffed with empty water bottles, tin cans and other waste material.

He also drew attention of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat towards the issue of littering at the green places.

The twitter handle of Capital Development Authority swiftly responded to the British High Commissioner’s tweet and reminded citizens of their responsibility of keeping the city beautiful by avoiding littering in open and green spaces.

“It’s a collective effort in which citizens should take an active part to keep this beautiful city clean by avoiding littering. Because #TogetherWeCan,” the CDA tweeted.

The garbage disposal and littering are one of the major civic issues in the city. Neither, the citizens are cognizant of their civic responsibilities, nor are the city managers who still rely on archaic method for garbage collection from the households and sensitizing masses for littering prevention.