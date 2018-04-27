Human Rights Commission Report announced on 17/April/2018 presented a bleak picture of human rights in general and women rights in particular which cannot be accepted in the face of stark grounded realities. As such the situation is not all doom and gloom, in the sense, the women rights position has considerably improved comparatively and meantime it presents a flipside. In almost every sphere of life women find dignified place. They have been working along men, thus having a chance of representation and assertive role which presents bloomy picture of her position in our society.

On flipside, we come across the “Me-Too” cases, recently as that of Ali Zafar, women police in Islamabad, women harassment at PTV have caused concern and to that extent lend countenance to HRC Report. “Me-Too” is precisely a voice of the people (women) harassed, a struggle known in Oct-2017 pointing out the harassment at work place and misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein American Film Producer. This led to “Weinstein Effect” as many similar allegations surfaced in the industry.

The point needs thought, there may not be a reality in all cases, it is well understood. Sometimes, harassment news is aired for personal motives but this news besmirches the image of society and persons. In this regard there is need to frame a “Me-Too Action Plan” so as to bring under control the case of harassment of fake and genuine. The SCP may take suo moto notice on Me-Too issue involving court proceedings and investigations with which the fake Me-Too cases could be curtailed and those found guilty in real cases be punished severely. Initiation of “Me-Too Legal Action Plan” will not only put a restrain on anti-moral incidence in future but would surely save our society’s image from being tarnished

M AZAM SHAIKH

Larkana

Related