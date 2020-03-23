ME countries impose curfew to curb spread of coronavirus Curfew violators face fines, jail in Saudi Arabia; Iran reports 127 deaths

DUBAI Violators of Saudi Arabia’s nationwide curfew that started on Monday will face a fine of SR10,000 ($2,665), and repeat offenders could be sent to jail for up to 20 days, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said. King Salman on Sunday issued an order imposing a curfew across the Kingdom to control the coronavirus outbreak. A royal court statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the curfew will start at 7 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. every day for the next 21 days from the evening of March 23, 2020. The ministry earlier said it will undertake necessary measures to implement the curfew, with civil and military authorities ordered to fully cooperate. Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman Col. Talal Mashhoud told a news conference, during which 51 new infections were announced, that security forces would enforce the curfew and that if needed “military authorities may be called upon.” The Kingdom has 562 cases of coronavirus so far. As the spread of Covid-19 continues across the globe, some countries in the Middle East imposed further regulations to stop the disease from spreading. Saudi Arabia imposed an 11-hour curfew for 21 days, from 16:00 until 03:00 (GMT), while Lebanon deployed security forces to ensure residents stay at home. UAE will close all malls for two weeks in two days, and authorities are urging people to remain at home. The pandemic has infected more than 336,000 people globally and killed over 14,600. More than 98,300 people have recovered so far, mostly in China. The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday it will temporarily suspend all passenger and transit flights amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Emirati authorities “have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the Covid-19”, reported the official state news agency, WAM. It said the decision – which is subject to review in two weeks – will take effect in 48 hours, adding: “Cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempt.” The UAE, whose international airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are major hubs, announced on Friday its first two deaths from the Covid-19 disease, having reported more than 150 cases so far. Monday’s announcement came hours after Dubai carrier Emirates announced it would suspend all passenger flights by March 25. But the aviation giant then reversed its decision, saying it “received requests from governments and customers to support the repatriation of travellers” and will continue to operate passenger flights to 13 destinations. Emirates had said it will continue to fly to the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, the United States and Canada. “We continue to watch the situation closely, and as soon as things allow, we will reinstate our services,” said the airline’s chairman and CEO, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed AlMaktoum. Iran has reported another 127 coronavirus deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,812 amid 23,049 confirmed cases. Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has faced widespread criticism for not imposing stricter quarantine measures early on. It is also suffering under severe American sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. State TV reprted the latest figures on Monday.— Agencies