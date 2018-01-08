MDM condemns raid on party leader’s house

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM) has strongly condemned the police raid on the house of party leader, Muhammad Hussain Fazili at Soura in Srinagar.

Muhammad Hussain Fazili was acquitted last year after completing 12 years in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

The MDM General Secretary, Muhammad Maqbool Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said police party took his (Fazili’s) elder brother from home and kept him in police station.

The police warned family members if Fazili failed to present himself before the SHO of Soura police station, his brother will be kept instead of him, he added.

The SHO himself threatened Muhammad Hussain Fazili with dire consequences over phone, he said.—KMS