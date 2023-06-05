MDCAT 2023 test date revealed

LAHORE – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will conduct the national Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on 27 August 2023.

It was announced in the second meeting of PMDC chaired by President Dr Rizwan Taj. In the meeting, other issues like MDCAT 2023 registration and syllabus were also discussed.

It is pertinent to mention here that this year 210000 students will take part in the examination while last year almost 204.529 students appeared in the examination.

The Council has warned all the authorities concerned to ensure the secrecy of the MDCAT 2023. The PMDC has also asked all the relevant Provincial secretaries to be fully prepared for holding of exams in a transparent manner.

The meeting also decided that NUMS will be responsible for admission in all medical and dental colleges being run under the armed forces’ control. The meeting said that these tests would be considered at par with the national MDCAT.