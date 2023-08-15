LAHORE – All members of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) have agreed to conduct MDCAT 2023 or Medical and Dental College Admission Test on August 27, it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports said the MDCAT 2023 will be held under uniform syllabus policy across the country.

MDCAT Syllabus 2023

As per the latest meeting of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year’s exam.

MDCAT Merit Formula 2023

Percentage Matric score 10 percent Intermediate (FSc) 40 percent MDCAT 50 percent

MDCAT exam Structure