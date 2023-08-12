MDCAT or Medical and Dental College Admission Test is an entrance exam taken by medical aspirants for admission in medical and dental institutions. The exam assesses students’ knowledge in subjects like Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English.

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council PMDC on Friday announced the date for the MDCAT exam test 2023.

The much-anticipated test of medical aspirants will be held on 27th August 2023.

PMDC decided that the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year’s exam.

MDCAT Syllabus 2023

MDCAT Merit Formula 2023

Percentage Matric score 10 percent Intermediate (FSc) 40 percent MDCAT 50 percent

MDCAT exam Structure