MDA, WASA directed to conserve water

Multan

Punjab government issued directions to Multan development authority and WASA to make arrangements for conservation of groundwater. According to Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) sources, Punjab government sent a letter to development authorities and WASA across the province not to issue NoC to any petrol, gas and service stations which provide car wash facility unless they make arrangements of water recycling or mechanized washing facility.

All existing petrol, gas and service stations where car washing facility was available were directed to install water recycling facility within two months otherwise their connections would be disconnected to avoid wastage of precious drinking ground water.—APP

