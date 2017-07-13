MDA launches operation against qabza maafia

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Mirpur Development Authority has launched an extensive operation clean up to remove illegal occupation of the plots in various housing sectors especially in various blocks of Residential Sector F/3 including its Part-3 and Part-5 bocks land Khambaal sector by removing the buildings, official sources said.

Authorities told this Correspondent that the Anti-encroachment squad of the MDA, led by Its head Inspector Chan Perveiz came in to action to remove the illegal encroachments from Tuesday on the special directives of AJK minister for MDA, MDHA, Sports and Culture Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Director General MDA/Commissioner Mirpur Division Zaffar Mahmood Khan and Director Estate Management MDA Nadeem Janjua.