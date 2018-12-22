MD WASA shows flexibility towards new industrial water tariff

Staff Reporter

The Managing Director of WASA Syed Zahid Aziz speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Friday showed flexibility towards new industrial water tariff.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

The MD WASA said that lowering under ground water level is a matter of concern as water is going down with an average of one meter per annum. . He said that WASA is working on plan to utilize the surface water for Lahore area and by 2035 it is expected that 90 percent of water for Lahore will be coming from the surface water. He said that irrigation department has allowed WAPDA to use 100 cusecs water from Bambawali Ravi Bedian (BRB) canal which will be enhanced in phases. Syed Zahid Aziz said that to save the water, they are working on multipronged strategy and bringing regulations for mosques, shrines and car wash. He said that water act has been forwarded to the cabinet and after its approval water commission and regulatory authorities would be formed. He said that in there is a demand of one million water meters in Punjab but not a single manufacturer unit exits. Private sectors should pay attention towards this issue.

The LCCI President almas Hyder said that WASA has fixed Rs.100,000 per month and Rs.50,000 per month respectively for installation of tube-well of 1 cusec and ½ cusec. The industry is already in trouble due to high input cost, falling competitiveness in the international market and various other challenges, he said.

The strategy of fixation of water charges will bring more challenges for the industrial sector. It would have been much appropriate, if bills are generated as per the use of water, he added. The best way is to conduct a new survey so that re-assessment of all WASA customers could be done. Secondly, WASA should install meters at all the industrial and commercial units so that billing could be generated according to the actual use of water, he said.

He said that LCCI members have complained that WASA has added heavy amounts in bills as ‘Arrears’ from nowhere. They are neither defaulters of WASA nor using excessive water for commercial purpose. These arrears should be waived.

