MD SSWMB directs to cover open Kachra

Kundis Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Taha Ahmed Farooqi has taken notice of Open “Kachra Kundi” has directed to cover these immediately. The MD SSWMB has directed the Chinese contractor concerned to remove the Kachra Kundis from all important streets of the city, and the Kachra Kundi should only be allowed on such spots, in case, it is must required, said a statement on Monday.

Where Kachra Kundi is required, a large container should be placed and a E-Chip be installed in it so as to monitor the situation from the Command and Control Room, he said. Farooqi said that the report with regard to compliance of the directives of covering the Kachra Kundi be submitted, otherwise action will be taken in view of the contract. He said that the Chinese and all contractors be directed to cover the garbage transfer vehicles with tarpaulin.—APP

