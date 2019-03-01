MD PTV case: IHC issues notices to all parties

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued notices to all the parties in a case pertaining to the appointment of acting MD PTV. The case was heard by the IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

Justice Kiyani in his remarks questioned that this issue hasn’t been solved yet.

To this, Advocate Ali Nawaz Kharal told that an acting MD is currently looking after the PTV’s affairs.

The court then questioned, how a board member can himself appoint an MD and issued notices to secretary information, MD PTV, and BOD members. A day earlier, the appointment of Muhammad Arshad as acting Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Television (PTV) was challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC).—INP

